Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited for Trooping the Colour?

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had ‘open invitation’ to attend the Trooping the Colour along with other royal events, an expert has revealed.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attendance is unlikely as they are still at odds with the members of the Royal family.

Speaking on Palace Confidential, despite Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden claimed that the Sussexes have an "open invitation” while discussing if they would show up for King Charles’ Birthday Parade.

"There's said to be an open invitation for Harry and Meghan to attend any big royal events that are still available," he said.

Responding to Eden’s claim, Daily Mail's Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths said that Meghan would never attend the event, citing her "uncomfortable" first appearance at Trooping the Colour.

"Meghan actually looked quite uncomfortable and I can't imagine her ever wanting to stand on that balcony again because she has to stand at the back and share the limelight, which we know isn't her favourite thing,” she added.

"I just can't see him ever coming back without her, he just wouldn't do that, he wouldn't separate from her for long enough, and I just think she would probably refuse even if she just in the UK, which is a hypothetical argument because we know she doesn't come here."

