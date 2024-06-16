 
Geo News

Jon Bon Jovi reveals he is 'getting back' to performing live music

Jon Bon Jovi underwent surgery for his loose vocal cords in June 2022

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Jon Bon Jovi reveals he is 'getting back' to performing live music 

Jon Bon Jovi just expressed his willingness to get back on stage to perform post his vocal cord surgery.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the rock icon opened up about returning to live music and performances.

At the celebration his band, Bon Jovi’s opening of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's latest exhibit centered around them, when he the 62-year-old artist was asked if he is reclaiming his voice with, Forever, the band’s latest record, he responded, "I guess I am."

While addressing his live performances, Jon Bon Jovi stated, "We performed last night in Nashville, and everything was very good."

"So step by step, I'm getting back to it," the Never Say Goodbye rocker added, explaining his progress.

The rockstar first opened up his vocal cord issues and the struggles in his career that came along with it, in his new docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

Jon Bon Jovi detailed how his issues started arising in around 2015 and how he kept ignoring them until he had a “devastating” conversation with his wife, Dorothea Hurley, while on tour in 2022. 

'It Ends With Us' star Brandon Sklenar says it was 'fantastic meeting Blake Lively'
'It Ends With Us' star Brandon Sklenar says it was 'fantastic meeting Blake Lively'
Joe Alwyn explains how he lives 'in reality' and 'away from online noise'
Joe Alwyn explains how he lives 'in reality' and 'away from online noise'
Jennifer Aniston celebrates 'ferociously talented' Courteney Cox birthday
Jennifer Aniston celebrates 'ferociously talented' Courteney Cox birthday
Snoop Dogg marks 27 years of wedlock with wife Shante Broadus
Snoop Dogg marks 27 years of wedlock with wife Shante Broadus
Noah Cyrus commends dad Billy Ray 'only looking forward' amid Firerose divorce
Noah Cyrus commends dad Billy Ray 'only looking forward' amid Firerose divorce
Gordon Ramsay admits bad bicycling accident 'really shook me'
Gordon Ramsay admits bad bicycling accident 'really shook me'
Joe Alwyn finally speaks out on Taylor Swift breakup
Joe Alwyn finally speaks out on Taylor Swift breakup
'The Outsiders' star Rob Lowe shares sobriety milestone with son John Owen
'The Outsiders' star Rob Lowe shares sobriety milestone with son John Owen
Taylor Swift sparks fans' reaction with ex Calvin Harris track on Eras Tour
Taylor Swift sparks fans' reaction with ex Calvin Harris track on Eras Tour
'Bridgerton' cast drops hints on potential storylines in season 4
'Bridgerton' cast drops hints on potential storylines in season 4
Kim Kardashian goes big for North West's 11th birthday
Kim Kardashian goes big for North West's 11th birthday
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to end 'long distance' relationship soon
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to end 'long distance' relationship soon