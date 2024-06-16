Kate Middleton made her children 'normal again' at Trooping the Colour: Expert reveals

Kate Middleton has seemingly given a new ray of hope to her kids as she makes a public comeback.

Mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate made a stunning appearance at King Charles' birthday parade on Saturday.

Touching upon the special progress amid her chemotherapy, Royal expert Jennie Bond delivers it as a positive signal.

She writes for Mirror: "For George, Charlotte and Louis, this was another marker in what must be a difficult and confusing time. They are getting used to being on public show, but to have Mum there to guide them through the protocol of a big occasion must have made life feel almost normal again."

Bond then touched upon why King Charles' birthday was an apt occasion to break hiatus.

She added: "Trooping was the perfect event for Catherine to make an appearance – it combines the grand ceremonial Britain is renowned for, with a family get-together to celebrate the monarch. And although it is officially the King’s day, there is no doubt that Charles was more than delighted to let his “beloved” daughter-in-law share the limelight."

Bond continued: "Here were the Royals getting back on track after a shockingly alarming start to the year. The King has remained determinedly visible throughout his treatment and is now taking on a considerable number of engagements. And the Princess has shown us all that she is 'making good progress' and might be able to attend further events in the coming months. Meanwhile, we too shall have to be patient – just like her – while her body continues to heal and her strength returns."

