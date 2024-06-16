'House of The Dragon' star teases 'severe bond testing' in season 2

Photo: House of the Dragon season 2 is now available for streaming on HBO

Eve Best, who plays Rhaenys Targaryen in Game of Thrones' prequel, dished rare details about season 2.

In a chat with CBR, the Nurse Jackie alum weighed in on the plot for the second installment of HBO fantasy drama series.

She began, “Things come up in Season 2 that aren’t actually war-related, that severely test this bond.”

She also spilled the beans on the changing relationship dynamic of her role Rhaenys Targaryen with her husband, Corlys Velaryon, portrayed by Steve Toussaint.

“Rhaenys has been irritated with Corlys. [She is] somebody who wants to talk and deal with the elephant in the room, and [he is] somebody who doesn’t want to talk and wants to just shove everything under the carpet. It’s intensely annoying,” the action sensation addressed.

“What I want to say to Rhaenys is show your vulnerability. She’s so indomitable and strong, and she’s so good at keeping her cool that actually she never lets [Corlys] know to what extent she’s hurting,” the 52-year-old advised her character.

“Her heart is broken. I wanted to say to her, ‘Let [Corlys] see how much pain you’re in. You don’t have to hold everything together. You don’t have to do all the work. This is a two-way thing.’ I would say communication is key and allowing yourself to be vulnerable,” she remarked before moving to a new topic.