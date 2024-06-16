 
Geo News

Olivia Rodrigo, Madison Hu's friendship earns fan praise during Paris break

Olivia Rodrigo took break from her Guts World Tour to enjoy with bestie Madison Hu

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo, Madison Hu's friendship earns fan praise during Paris break

Olivia Rodrigo took a break from her Guts World Tour to enjoy time in Paris, France.

According to DailyMail report, Rodrigo looked stunning as she was spotted exploring the city of love with pal Madison Hu.

The Good 4 U hitmaker sported chic grey coat, paired with a white top and cropped black pants.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ridrigo shared photos from her outing in Paris.

Olivia Rodrigo took break from her Guts World Tour to enjoy with bestie Madison Hu

The first photo showcased, a love lock adorned with Rodrigo and Madison's names meanwhile the second photo featured their selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In the caption, the So American crooner simply wrote, "bff shit."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their admiration for duo's longstanding friendship.

One fan wrote, "“We love you madi and olivia” we all say in unison."

Another jokingly added, "Someone gonna steal that for the signature lmao."

"Its iconic that theyre still friends since bizaardvark," the third comment read.

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour, spanning across North America and Europe, began in February and is set to conclude with a finale in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum in August.

Ellen DeGeneres gears up to release comedy special, 'Ellen's Last Stand… Up'
Ellen DeGeneres gears up to release comedy special, 'Ellen's Last Stand… Up'
Taylor Swift admits performing Liverpool 'Eras Tour' was 'such an honor'
Taylor Swift admits performing Liverpool 'Eras Tour' was 'such an honor'
Nick Jonas starrer Broadway show to make its debut
Nick Jonas starrer Broadway show to make its debut
'Inside Out 2' dominates the box office on opening day
'Inside Out 2' dominates the box office on opening day
Kim Kardashian gives fans a peek into North's 11th birthday bash
Kim Kardashian gives fans a peek into North's 11th birthday bash
Taylor Swift reflects on Liverpool 'dreamy memories' amid Joe Alwyn remarks
Taylor Swift reflects on Liverpool 'dreamy memories' amid Joe Alwyn remarks
Jennifer Garner reunites with Ben Affleck amidst J Lo marriage troubles?
Jennifer Garner reunites with Ben Affleck amidst J Lo marriage troubles?
David Beckham all hearts for kids and dad on Father's Day
David Beckham all hearts for kids and dad on Father's Day
Billy Crystal recalls Robert De Niro asking for critique over 'Analyze This' performance
Billy Crystal recalls Robert De Niro asking for critique over 'Analyze This' performance
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz lament tragic loss
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz lament tragic loss
Miley Cyrus enjoys 'normal and calm' life with beau Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus enjoys 'normal and calm' life with beau Maxx Morando
'House of The Dragon' star teases 'severe bond testing' in season 2
'House of The Dragon' star teases 'severe bond testing' in season 2