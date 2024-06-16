Olivia Rodrigo, Madison Hu's friendship earns fan praise during Paris break

Olivia Rodrigo took a break from her Guts World Tour to enjoy time in Paris, France.

According to DailyMail report, Rodrigo looked stunning as she was spotted exploring the city of love with pal Madison Hu.

The Good 4 U hitmaker sported chic grey coat, paired with a white top and cropped black pants.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ridrigo shared photos from her outing in Paris.

Olivia Rodrigo took break from her Guts World Tour to enjoy with bestie Madison Hu

The first photo showcased, a love lock adorned with Rodrigo and Madison's names meanwhile the second photo featured their selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In the caption, the So American crooner simply wrote, "bff shit."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their admiration for duo's longstanding friendship.

One fan wrote, "“We love you madi and olivia” we all say in unison."

Another jokingly added, "Someone gonna steal that for the signature lmao."

"Its iconic that theyre still friends since bizaardvark," the third comment read.

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour, spanning across North America and Europe, began in February and is set to conclude with a finale in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum in August.