'Inside Out 2' dominates the box office on opening day

'Inside Out 2' was released on June 14, 2024, a sequel to the successful film, 'Inside Out'

June 16, 2024

Inside Out 2 now has the record of the biggest box office opening day of 2024 having earned a whopping $62 million, and might just leave the $82.5 million debut of Dune: Part Two in the dust soon.

The film might go on to be the first in about a year to garner a nine-figure opening ever since Barbie last summer.

Reviews for the film are overwhelmingly positive, and people’s love for the film was indicated by audience survey firm Cinema Score’s “A” grade, as per Variety.

Disney and Pixar Animation Studios find themselves back in the limelight after the investment of $200 million that they made on the sequel paid off, and Inside Out 2 looks to take the majority of family audiences’ attention.

It was a major highlight for Pixar Animation Studios especially after its rocky road with the box office after Disney sent movies like Turning Red, Soul and Luca directly to Disney+ during the COVID pandemic.

Kelsey Mann is the director of this blockbuster film, and it follows the protagonist of the original film Riley as she undergoes puberty and manages to put up with new emotions like Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Nostalgia (June Squibb).

