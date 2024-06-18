 
Geo News

Shawn Levy dreams Spider-Man, Deadpool team up

Shawn Levy opens up about his wish to see Deadpool and Spider-Man in a movie

By
Web Desk

June 18, 2024

A team-up between Spider-Man and Deadpool would be a treat to watch, and Shawn Levy wishes to make one in the future.

In a chat with Total Film, the filmmaker behind the Merc with a Mouth said, "The thing about Deadpool is I think he makes everything more interesting because of his audacity."

He continued, "But, boy, I'd sure love to see Deadpool and Spidey. That's a movie I'd love to make. I feel like Tom Holland would run circles around everyone else."

Apart from this, there was a viral rumour that Taylor Swift was roped in for a cameo in the upcoming movie,

But Shawn told EW there was no truth in this. "I regret that I was not quicker to shut it down the first time, so I'm going to default to my very true situation."

He continued, "Which is as much as we love each other, the fear of death is so intense in me regarding Ryan and how he desperately wants to avoid talking about all of these proliferating rumors."

