Drake joins father & son to celebrate Father's Day

In a display of unity and a strong family bond, Drake shared a sweet message on Father's Day with his father and son.



Taking to Instagram, Drizzy posted a snap in a stunning rural setting, captioning, "Three generations," noting, "Happy Father's Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons."

Drake wasn't the only one who wished his dad a happy Father's Day. Henry Cavill likewise paid tribute to all the dads out there, as he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

"Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there," he captioned. "Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??"

Justin Bieber, meanwhile, received high praise from his mother as he is similarly waiting to be a father.

"Happy Father's Day Justin. You've always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember. You have so much love to give. You're gonna be the best daddy ever. You already are. LOVE YOU!!" Pattie Mallette captioned.