Pakistani celebs radiate floral vibes on Eid ul Adha

Celebrities extend their warmest wishes to fans, followers and loved ones. — Instagram/@zaranoorabbas.official/@urwatistic/@haniaheheoficial/File

As the country marks the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha with religious zeal and fervour, Pakistani celebrities radiated floral vibes with trendy outfits to celebrate the festivities.

Taking to social media site Instagram, members of the acting industry showcased their Eid dresses featuring mainly colourful summer themes.

Actor Zara Noor Abbas, posted pictures of her wearing a floral yellow dress as she posed on the floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official) Actor and social media influencer Hania Amir draped into a white and green sari, paired with matching earrings and bangles. The block-printed attire had peackock and flower bunches made on it.



Meanwhile, renowned actor Ayeza Khan wished her fans a happy Eid by posting a set of images featuring her family.

The "Mein" actor posed with her children, both dressed in outfits made of the same fabric as Ayeza's floral sari, while her husband Danish Taimoor doned Kurta embellished with mirror work and trousers.

Lawyer and actor Mawra Hocane wore a bright red dress paired with matching sandals and bangles. She posted a reel of her dressing up on Instagram which has garnered more than 12,000 likes.

Her sister Urwa Hocane posted a picture with husband and singer Farhan Saeed who was dressed in white head to toe, while Urwa herself wore pink floral embroidered shalwar kameez.



"Jannat se aagay" drama famed actor Kubra Khan posted the perfect golden hour pictures taken on her terrace. She was seen wearing a silver-grey silk garara paired with fancy embroidered shirt with a touch of red and green.

The tissue dupatta Kubra took to complete the look had floral motifs painted on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism) Social media influencer Merub Ali wore blue sleeveless shalwar kameez as she happily posed for pictures posted on Instagram.



The deep-blue tissue outfit looked royal with purple flowers embroidered on it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub) Sonya Hussain also posted a series of pictures dressed up in an orange printed kameez and white shalwar. She paired it up with white heels and green bangles.















