Kevin Costner reflects on finding 'beautiful' path to Hollywood

Kevin Costner recalled his very first audition and reflected on his life spanning over seven decades

June 18, 2024

Kevin Costner recently took a trip down memory lane and reflected on the pure excitement he felt while listening to his heart for the very first time.

In a new chat with People Magazine, the Yellowstone hitmaker revealed that he did not do very good in school but found his purpose after auditioning for a part in 1987 musical fantasy movie, Rumpelstiltskin.

Kevin said of this very first experience, "The confidence came when I listened to my heart, right at the very end of college where I thought, 'I’m not going to be worried about what people think anymore.’"

"There was no guarantee of success, but a huge weight came off my shoulders,” the acting sensation admitted.

He went on to recall, “I started going into Hollywood every day and I would park my little camper next to a phone booth and kind of sleep in a fetal position. I knew no one."

The 69-year-old star also expressed gratitude for his life’s journey and said, “I’ve had an incredibly unusual, and for the most part, beautiful life," after which he moved on to a new topic. 

