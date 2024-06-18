Photo: Kevin Costner reflects on finding 'beautiful' path to Hollywood

Kevin Costner recently took a trip down memory lane and reflected on the pure excitement he felt while listening to his heart for the very first time.

In a new chat with People Magazine, the Yellowstone hitmaker revealed that he did not do very good in school but found his purpose after auditioning for a part in 1987 musical fantasy movie, Rumpelstiltskin.

Kevin said of this very first experience, "The confidence came when I listened to my heart, right at the very end of college where I thought, 'I’m not going to be worried about what people think anymore.’"

"There was no guarantee of success, but a huge weight came off my shoulders,” the acting sensation admitted.

He went on to recall, “I started going into Hollywood every day and I would park my little camper next to a phone booth and kind of sleep in a fetal position. I knew no one."

The 69-year-old star also expressed gratitude for his life’s journey and said, “I’ve had an incredibly unusual, and for the most part, beautiful life," after which he moved on to a new topic.