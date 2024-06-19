Kevin Costner talks massive gamble and ignoring his heart in the process

Kevin Costner has just shed some light into his attitude towards like and dropped some major bombs about regrets, living and listening to one’s heart at the same time.

The actor weighed in on everything during one of his conversations with People magazine.

Per the star, prior to making these changes there were a lot of doubts in his mind regarding Hollywood, and his chances at ‘making it’.

However, “The confidence came when I listened to my heart, right at the very end of college where I thought, 'I’m not going to be worried about what people think anymore'.”

Even though, “There was no guarantee of success, but a huge weight came off my shoulders.”

“I started going into Hollywood every day and I would park my little camper next to a phone booth and kind of sleep in a fetal position. I knew no one.”

In doing all of this, “the gamble is ignoring my heart and ignoring it whispering to me.”

“What I can say is I've had an amazing life. I've been bruised, but I’ve had an amazing life and I'm grateful for that,” he added before signing off.

For those unversed, prior to this, Costner shed light on things on the Armchair expert podcast and echoed some similar sentiments regarding his rise to fame.