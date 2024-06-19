 
Geo News

Brad Pitt fears an ultimate humiliation from his worst nightmare coming true

Brad Pitt is growing fearful each day of facing his worst nightmare

By
Web Desk

June 19, 2024

Brad Pitt fears an ultimate humiliation from his worst nightmare coming true

Brad Pitt is reportedly growing very scared of facing his ultimate nightmare at the hands of his children.

Insight into this fear and worry has been brought to light by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

The source in question highlighted Brad’s worries by explaining how much of it stems from his inability to muzzle his children with lawyers, as he has their mother.

To make matters worse, the children have made very public moves since their custody row turned public.

The biggest one of them being the seemingly collective decision to drop ‘Pitt’ from their surname.

According to the insider, “Angelina is very clear this is not something she’s encouraging and she still insists that they’ve made their own minds up about dropping his name”.

However in the eyes of Pitt, “if these kids do want to turn around and get the ultimate closure by laying it all out in the open and telling the world what they’ve been through, it’s going to be Brad’s worst nightmare and no doubt will be the ultimate humiliation for him.”

Kevin Costner talks massive gamble and ignoring his heart in the process
Kevin Costner talks massive gamble and ignoring his heart in the process
Trevor St. John leaves 'The Young and the Restless' after two years
Trevor St. John leaves 'The Young and the Restless' after two years
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot this summer?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot this summer?
Justin Timberlake's ‘drinking problem' from a ‘really dark place' unearthed
Justin Timberlake's ‘drinking problem' from a ‘really dark place' unearthed
Austin Butler shares insights into ‘Insane' Paul McCartney house party
Austin Butler shares insights into ‘Insane' Paul McCartney house party
Victoria Beckham catches daughter Harper in adorable makeup mishap
Victoria Beckham catches daughter Harper in adorable makeup mishap
Austin Butler reveals 'wild' encounter with Snoop Dogg
Austin Butler reveals 'wild' encounter with Snoop Dogg
Kevin Costner reflects on finding 'beautiful' path to Hollywood
Kevin Costner reflects on finding 'beautiful' path to Hollywood
Sharon Stone advises Austin Butler to 'successfully navigate through fame'
Sharon Stone advises Austin Butler to 'successfully navigate through fame'
Pakistani celebs radiate floral vibes on Eid ul Adha
Pakistani celebs radiate floral vibes on Eid ul Adha
Jim Parsons finds 'second closure' in 'Young Sheldon' cameo
Jim Parsons finds 'second closure' in 'Young Sheldon' cameo
Oscar-nominated actress Anouk Aimée dies peacefully at 92
Oscar-nominated actress Anouk Aimée dies peacefully at 92