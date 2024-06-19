Brad Pitt fears an ultimate humiliation from his worst nightmare coming true

Brad Pitt is reportedly growing very scared of facing his ultimate nightmare at the hands of his children.

Insight into this fear and worry has been brought to light by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

The source in question highlighted Brad’s worries by explaining how much of it stems from his inability to muzzle his children with lawyers, as he has their mother.

To make matters worse, the children have made very public moves since their custody row turned public.

The biggest one of them being the seemingly collective decision to drop ‘Pitt’ from their surname.

According to the insider, “Angelina is very clear this is not something she’s encouraging and she still insists that they’ve made their own minds up about dropping his name”.

However in the eyes of Pitt, “if these kids do want to turn around and get the ultimate closure by laying it all out in the open and telling the world what they’ve been through, it’s going to be Brad’s worst nightmare and no doubt will be the ultimate humiliation for him.”