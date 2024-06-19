Mathew Perry's death investigation sparks fresh lead: Insider

Following the death of Mathew Perry, a number of months prior, cops have made some massive moves.

For those unversed, the Friends alum was found dead inside of his jacuzzi and cops have made a new development in their bid to understand what killed him.

According to a report by In Touch magazine, a friend of Perry has just handed over their laptop and cellphone to the authorities.

In recent events a woman living in a sober living residence has been brought in for a series of interviews, and a criminal probe has also been launched alongside the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as the U.S Postal Inspection Service.

Per a source connected to the case, “significant progress” has been made on all fronts.

It is known that the 54-year-old star died due to the “acute effects of ketamine” on October 28th, 2023.

As of right now the mystery woman is “completely cooperative” and has not been officially arrested.

Per the insider, “She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation. But the investigators must have known something to get a warrant and turn up like that.”

As of right now “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that," the insider added before signing