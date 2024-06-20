 
Prince William sees 'PDA breakout' on Ascot amid Kate cancer recovery

Prince William and fellow Royals gel in with at the Royal Ascot

June 20, 2024

Prince William surrounded by love on Ascot amid Kate cancer recovery

Prince William was surrounded by love and affection at a poignant Royal event.

The Prince of Wales, who was accompanied by Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and mother-in-law Carol Middleton at the event on Wednesday, seemed cheerful as Kate Middleton takes her chemotherapy.

Speaking about William's body language, royal expert Judi James told the Mirror: "Ascot has always been an event where the royals have tended to allow their more formal body language rituals to drop or loosen - but only by a few inches, and usually prompted by those gloriously tactile royals Zara and Mike, who always hand out life-affirming hugs at all levels of the royal hierarchy

"This season though, there has clearly been a wholesale outbreak of PDA that has revealed the softer, more caring and empathetic side of a family normally known for their cooler body language displays toward each other in public."

