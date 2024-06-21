 
Kendrick Lamar demands Drake to hand over valuable item

Kendrick Lamar raps a demand in his track directed toward Drake as he performs for the first time after the beef

June 21, 2024

Kendrick Lamar is firing shots at Drake again, and this time, it seems he is looking for an item that the latter has: Tupac Shakur's ring.

The Compton rap star is a longtime fan of the iconic rapper, but he was not able to get his hands on a custom ring of the late musician that was auctioned last year.

Later, it emerged that Drizzy was the buyer of memorabilia, which he bought anonymously through bidding for over a million dollars, according to CBS.

So, the Grammy winner, in his first performance after the infamous beef, took aim at his Canadian rival by changing the lyrics of Euphoria and rapping, "Give me Tupac's ring back, and I might give you a little respect."

Not only this, Kendrick similarly switched other lyrics of the track, "I even hate it when you say the word '-,' but that's just me I guess." 

He further spitted bars, "Some ---- just cringeworthy, it ain't even gotta be deep I guess / Still love when you see sucess / Everything with me is blessed / Keep making me dance, waving my hands, and it won't be no threat / I'm knowing they call you the Boy, but where is the man? Cause I ain't seen him yet."

Tupac is said to have last worn the ring in public at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. He was shot and killed a week later in Las Vegas.

