 
Geo News

Kelly Ripa reveals anxiety to use public restroom

The American actress opened up about her unusual encounters with fans while in a public toilet

By
Web Desk

June 21, 2024

Kelly Ripa reveals anxiety to use public restroom

Kelly Ripa candidly talked about her anxiety about using the public restroom.

During the recent episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, aired on Thursday, June 20, the 53-year-old TV personality shared her struggles to use a public restroom after a fan encounter.

While sharing her experience she said that her “tremendous performance anxiety" takes over whenever she tries to use a public restroom.

The talk show host said, "When [I] go into the restroom, and I will hear, 'That's Kelly Ripa!' Now, I can't go.”

“Even though I have to go desperately," she added.

Moreover, her husband and co-host asked her, "Do you continue to listen to see what they're saying?”

Ripa answered by saying, “At that point, I'm just so panic-stricken because I have to pee and it's not coming out, and I'm in there longer, and now they're in there also longer, and we're all in there longer."

“I feel like saying, 'Guys, can you run the water or something?'" the American actress continued.

For those unversed, Ripa and Consuelos have been married for almost 30 years and welcomed three kids together.

Kevin Costner refuses to let divorce 'Harden' his heart
Kevin Costner refuses to let divorce 'Harden' his heart
Taylor Swift boosts Travis, Jason Kelce podcast in big way?
Taylor Swift boosts Travis, Jason Kelce podcast in big way?
Hollywood opens door for Jonathan Majors after guilty verdict?
Hollywood opens door for Jonathan Majors after guilty verdict?
Kendrick Lamar demands Drake to hand over valuable item
Kendrick Lamar demands Drake to hand over valuable item
Jessica Alba gets emotional as daughter surpasses her in height
Jessica Alba gets emotional as daughter surpasses her in height
Armie Hammer wishes to 'win back credibility' amid cannibalism controversy
Armie Hammer wishes to 'win back credibility' amid cannibalism controversy
Justin Timberlake's arrest goes viral as cop fails to recognize him
Justin Timberlake's arrest goes viral as cop fails to recognize him
Andrea Lewis opens up about working with Hilary Duff
Andrea Lewis opens up about working with Hilary Duff
Hannah Waddingham feels 'deeply privileged' after new honour
Hannah Waddingham feels 'deeply privileged' after new honour
Jenna Dewan announces heartwarming addition to her family
Jenna Dewan announces heartwarming addition to her family
Sabrina Carpenter sets dates for 'Short N' Sweet' north American tour
Sabrina Carpenter sets dates for 'Short N' Sweet' north American tour
Joseph Gordon-Levitt serenades wife in a Taylor Swift themed birthday tribute
Joseph Gordon-Levitt serenades wife in a Taylor Swift themed birthday tribute