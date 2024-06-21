Justin Timberlake summoned in court the same day as European tour date

Justin Timberlake's court hearing for driving while intoxicated is set for July 26, the same day as his European tour date.

Timberlake, who was pulled over and arrested on June 18 on Long Island in New York shortly after he left The American Hotel in Sag Harbor, has his Forget Tomorrow World Tour stop in New York scheduled the same date as his court hearing.

It is not certain if the Grammy winner will take the stage as, according to People, the hearing will be virtual and his lawyer will appear rather than Timberlake himself.

His concerts across Europe will begin on July 26th where he is expected to take the stage at the Tauron Arena in Kraków, Poland, with his ongoing US tour dates scheduled up to July 9th.

For those unversed, Timberlake has been charged with one count of DWI and two citations — one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane.

The father of two justified that he had no more than one drink at The American Hotel where he had spent time 'hanging out with friends' just before driving back to home in the morning.

According to a police statement released later in the day stating that the cops noted that Timberlake's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,"

While the Mirrors singer has not yet spoken publicly about his arrest, his attorney Edward Burke Jr. in his statement said, "Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office."