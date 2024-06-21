 
Kylie Jenner thriving amid Travis Scott arrest

Travis Scott shares two children Aire and Stormi with Kylie Jenner

June 21, 2024

Kylie Jenner is living her life to the fullest amid Travis Scott’s arrest.

Shortly after the rapper’s arrest made headlines, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to her Instagram to promote her clothing line.

“COMING 6/27 @khy Drop 007,” Kylie wrote in the caption of a grainy video in which she can be seen wearing a white minidress while walking in the meadows with other white garments flying on a clothesline.

In the ad, she wore her hair in loose waves and completed the look with natural glam makeup.

“my fav drop!!!!!!!” her best friend Stassi Karanikolaou hyped her venture.

The post comes after Kylie’s baby daddy was arrested in the early hours of Thursday after he got arrested for a drunken altercation at the Miami Beach Marina.

Page Six reported that he was standing by the dock and shouting at a boatman when the cops caught him and allegedly smelled “strong smell of alcohol.”

After Travis continued to disobey their orders of sitting down, Travis was taken into custody and was later released on a $650 bond.

“There was no physical altercation with anyone. This was a rowdy party, and Travis was already bailed out for a few hundred dollars. He is already home. There will be no further action to be taken, as it was a minor incident akin to receiving a ticket with no injuries,” a source told the outlet.

