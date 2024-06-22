Khloe Kardashian to host video podcast series on X

Khloe Kardashian has joined forces with Elon Musk’s X to host a video podcast series on the platform.

The 26-episode series will blend Khloe's "boundary-pushing sense of humour with her signature relatability to tackle dilemmas ranging from the everyday to the ever absurd,” as per the company.



Confirming the hosting reports, the reality star told The Hollywood Reporter, "I have a genuine curiosity about so many topics and I try to see the positive in everything."

“I can’t wait to explore, listen, and learn through this exciting journey. Thank you X for taking this ride with me,” she added.

Expressing her excitement to host a video podcast series, Khloe wrote on her X account, "I'm so excited to share that I'm launching my first video podcast series this fall! This is something I've wanted to do for a long time, and I can't wait.

“We have a lot to talk about [winking emoji] more to come soon,” said the co-founder of Good American, who has 30 million followers on the platform.