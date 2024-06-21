 
Selena Gomez expresses praise over her 2012 movie 'Spring Breakers'

Selena Gomez starred in the 2012 movie, 'Spring Breakers'

June 21, 2024

Selena Gomez just discussed how people who are close to her, assist the actress in finding new projects, whether previous or current.

In a new conversation with Variety, the 31-year-old singer opened up about how “lucky” she feels to be surrounded with people who “have great taste,” and give her space to “learn and grow.”

“It’s nice to have guidance from others who would be amazing to work with, whether in writing or production,” she explained

As she noted how her mother, Mandy Teefey, helped her get a role in the A24 cult classic, the 2012 film, Spring Breakers, she added that it's “a project [she’s] proud of despite its uniqueness.”

Spring Breakers was released in 2012, written and directed by Harmony Korine.

Selena Gomez co-starred alongside Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and Rachel Korine, who played the role of four college best friends who plan on heading to Florida for their Spring break with very little funds.

The plot develops as they hold up a restaurant for cash and get arrested and then bailed out by a drug dealer Alien, portrayed by James Franco, who takes the girls under his wing.

