Rebel Wilson talks weight loss amid pregnancy struggles

Rebel Wilson shared what inspired her to lose weight ahead of pregnancy

By
Web Desk

June 21, 2024

Photo: Rebel Wilson talks weight loss amid pregnancy struggles

Rebel Wilson recently opened up about her weight loss struggles.

Speaking on the latest issue of Us Weekly, the 44-year-old star weighed in on what worked for her since she lost more than 60 pounds.

“There’s no magic fix,” Rebel began and added, “I’d been on diets [and] I’ve been really good [about] exercising pretty much my entire life.”

She went on to admit, “For me, it was the emotional element that I’d never looked at,” noting, “I’d kind of been, like, ‘Emotions … Ugh, I don’t want to talk about things.’”

Rebel then shared that at first a fertility doctor recommended her to shed some pounds while she was struggling to conceive fiancée Ramona Agruma in 2020.

Recalling what the doctor said her, she continued, “He was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance of having a child if you were healthy.’”

“It kind of really hit a nerve, that [it] could prevent me from having a child,” she confessed before moving to a new topic.

It is pertinent to mention here that later in November 2022, she welcomed daughter Royce via surrogate. 

