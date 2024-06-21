Will Smith pays tribute to late Donald Sutherland

Will Smith paid a tribute to his deceased friend Donald Sutherland thorough a heartwarming post online.

The post consisted of two photos in which he and Sutherland were on the set of the film Six Degrees of Separation in which they both starred together.

The caption of the 55-year old’s post read, “Rest in Peace, Donald.” Sutherland passed way at 88 on June 20 after facing a long, persistent illness.

He had an eventful career as an actor, having been cast in Pride and Prejudice, Ordinary People, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and most notably, as President Snow in all of the Hunger Games movies.

Upon the tragic demise of his father, Keifer Sutherland also took to social media to express his sorrow with a heartfelt caption and a reminiscent black-and-white photo of himself and his father.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived,” the 57-year-old actor wrote.