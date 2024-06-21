Keke Palmer collaborates with THIS girl group

Keke Palmer has just joined Sadé, LaShay and Monét of DivaGurl as a member of the iconic girl group.

Palmer revealed that she “fell in love” after she heard a few songs from the group’s album, so she asked them to open for her on her tour.

She further went on to praise them by saying, "These girls are stunning, their individual style is incredible, and they bring that nostalgic girl group energy that the industry has been missing."

The band has a mission of reviving the ‘90s vibe with their debut single S.O.B. (stand on business) where the 30-year-old sings about yearning for a partner that knows she is aware of her own worth.



S.O.B. was released partially through Palmer's Big Bosses Entertainment record label which she initiated in 2023, which is also when she opened up to PEOPLE about why she ended up launching her own label.

"I think with labels, there isn't any artist development. A lot of times they'll try stuff to throw stuff out, then it doesn't work and it's your fault.” She added that even though she has talent, labels have never helped her out with the art of presenting it to the world which is an issue she wishes to resolve.