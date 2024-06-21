 
Geo News

Keke Palmer collaborates with THIS girl group

Keke Palmer praised a girl group whom she 'fell in love' with as well as collaborated with them

By
Web Desk

June 21, 2024

Keke Palmer collaborates with THIS girl group 

Keke Palmer has just joined Sadé, LaShay and Monét of DivaGurl as a member of the iconic girl group.

Palmer revealed that she “fell in love” after she heard a few songs from the group’s album, so she asked them to open for her on her tour.

She further went on to praise them by saying, "These girls are stunning, their individual style is incredible, and they bring that nostalgic girl group energy that the industry has been missing."

The band has a mission of reviving the ‘90s vibe with their debut single S.O.B. (stand on business) where the 30-year-old sings about yearning for a partner that knows she is aware of her own worth.

S.O.B. was released partially through Palmer's Big Bosses Entertainment record label which she initiated in 2023, which is also when she opened up to PEOPLE about why she ended up launching her own label.

"I think with labels, there isn't any artist development. A lot of times they'll try stuff to throw stuff out, then it doesn't work and it's your fault.” She added that even though she has talent, labels have never helped her out with the art of presenting it to the world which is an issue she wishes to resolve.

Millie Bobby Brown prioritizes married life over career: Source
Millie Bobby Brown prioritizes married life over career: Source
Will Smith pays tribute to late Donald Sutherland
Will Smith pays tribute to late Donald Sutherland
Travis Scott makes the best out of his Miami arrest
Travis Scott makes the best out of his Miami arrest
Austin Butler makes shock admission about Tom Hardy
Austin Butler makes shock admission about Tom Hardy
Rebel Wilson talks weight loss amid pregnancy struggles
Rebel Wilson talks weight loss amid pregnancy struggles
Selena Gomez expresses praise over her 2012 movie 'Spring Breakers'
Selena Gomez expresses praise over her 2012 movie 'Spring Breakers'
Joe Alwyn still enjoys 'close friendship' with Taylor Swift's longtime pal
Joe Alwyn still enjoys 'close friendship' with Taylor Swift's longtime pal
'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey lands new major gig
'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey lands new major gig
Kendrick Lamar hires Sheriff's Deputies for music video shoot
Kendrick Lamar hires Sheriff's Deputies for music video shoot
Gracie Abrams unveils anticipated Taylor Swift collaboration song
Gracie Abrams unveils anticipated Taylor Swift collaboration song
Courtney Love, Melissa Auf der Maur reunite at music studio
Courtney Love, Melissa Auf der Maur reunite at music studio
Lindsay Hubbard reveals plan with wedding dresses after broken engagement
Lindsay Hubbard reveals plan with wedding dresses after broken engagement