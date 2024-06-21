Photo: Millie Bobby Brown prioritizes married life over career: Source

Millie Bobby Brown is seemingly taking her real-life role as Jake Bon Jovi's wife seriously.

As fans will be aware a report by The Sun established last month that Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown tied the knot in a" a very low-key, romantic affair.”

It was also added that the new couple received blessings of “their closest family” “as they said their vows."

Now, a tipsters revealed to Life & Style that “MBB went into this marriage with her eyes wide open and also, importantly, because she needed a change.”

Speaking of the actress’ various gigs, the insider added, “She has spent the last seven years working nonstop, making movies during breaks from her TV show and making a small fortune via her endorsements on social media and with various paid promotional work.”

Nonetheless, they stated that right now a happily married life is of utmost importance to the Stranger Things hitmaker, who does not have any scarcity of work.

The tipster went on to address, “But the real goal right now, even as she gets back to work on the final season of Stranger Things, is that she wants to be a great wife. Money is not a motivator for her at all – she’s already at the top of her generation of actors and still gets offers for more work on a weekly basis.”

They mentioned before conclusion, “As she has said publicly, she wants to end Stranger Things with her head held high and only then will she make more big decisions about her future.”