Jennifer Lopez makes a last-ditch effort to win Ben Affleck back amid divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez is using last trick up her sleeve to win back her husband Ben Affleck as she refuses to give up on their marriage ahead of second wedding anniversary.



According to a source close to the Hollywood diva, JLo is working really hard to get back in shape to make the Gone Girl actor see what he’s missing.

Speaking with Life & Style, the tipster said Lopez ate junk food just to show Affleck she ‘could be the gal he wanted,’ but now amid their alleged separation, she is back to her health and fitness routine.

“She’s going turbo on the fitness and beauty regime,” they said of JLo. “She really resented Ben for months and has been going through a hard time because Ben always criticized her for her OTT workout routine.”

The insider added, “She ate junk food with him just to show she could be the gal he wanted. She kept her figure, but it caused her to break away from her optimal body.”

“But now she’s going hell for leather to get it back,” they added, before noting that it is a’ tough’ challenge for Lopez but “she’s enjoying it and wants Ben to see what he’s missing while flaunting what she’s got.”