Kelly Clarkson pays tribute to Miley Cyrus in joyful way

Kelly Clarkson proves she is a 'big' fan of Miley Cyrus

June 22, 2024

Kelly Clarkson pays tribute to Miley Cyrus in joyful way

Kelly Clarkson has proved that she is a ‘big fan’ of Miley Cyrus as she performed the singer’s song Flowers during the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The 42-year-old songstress dazzled her audience with her rendition of Miley’s hit single from her album Endless Summer Vacation on Friday, June 21.

““We were good, we were gold/ Kinda dream that can't be sold/ We were right 'til we weren't/ Built a home and watched it burn/ Mm, I didn't wanna leave you/ I didn't wanna lie/ Started to cry, but then remembered I,” the TV personality belted before beginning the catchy chorus.

After finishing her performance, the Grammy-winning singer turned around to the show’s band and offered them a round of applause.

Kelly’s cover of Flowers comes after Miley’s electrifying Grammy performance in February, where she performed the song for the first time.

That night, Miley won two awards - Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year.

