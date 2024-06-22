Gisele Bundchen still ‘furious' Tom Brady did THIS for 'an easy paycheck'

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly not taken well to harsh jokes in 'The Roast of Tom Brady'

Gisele Bündchen is still not over the harsh jokes made about her in ex-husband Tom Brady’s roast.

The Roast of Tom Brady was a big hit on Netflix, hosted by comedian and actor Kevin Hart. The cast included Nikki Glaser, Tony Hinchcliffe, Sam Jay, Bert Kreischer, Jeff Ross, Tom Segura, Andrew Schulz.

The NFL legend’s ex-wife is reportedly still furious about the jokes made about her on the roast, which aired on May 5.

Brady got paid an alleged sum of $22 million for the roast, which left the Victoria’s Secret model hurt.

"Tom’s roast was a phenomenal success, but Gisele says he basically sold out his family for an easy paycheck," the tipster told Life & Style.

"She is still furious and telling people Tom never took her or, more importantly, his children’s feelings into consideration," they added of the duo’s two children, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11.

"The hurt he’s caused his family isn’t going away anytime soon,” remarked the mole.

Brady and Bündchen were married for almost 13 years and got divorced in October 2022. The model moved on with her jiu-jitsu instructor, a fact Hart targeted during the show.

He said, "You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach. Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"

However, following the roast, Tom Brady admitted that the jokes about his family affected them and he wouldn’t choose to do it again.

He said: "I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way that it affected my kids."