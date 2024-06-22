Jennifer Lawrence leads & produces new murder mystery 'The Wives'

Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in and produce a new murder mystery film The Wives.

The film for Apple Original Films and A24 is written by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley according to The Hollywood reporter.

Lawrence will produce the film through her production company, Excellent Cadaver, alongside Justine Ciarrocchi.

The plot details of The Wives are being kept under wraps, but the film is said to be partially inspired by the Real Housewives franchise, which is known for its dramatic and theatrical portrayal of affluent women's lives across various U.S. cities.

This project reunites Apple, A24, and Lawrence, who previously collaborated on the 2022 drama Causeway.

Breslin, who recently directed Invasive Species at the Vineyard Theater and Foley, who co-wrote Circle Jerk, bring their talents to this film.

On the other hand, Jennifer Lawrence previously starred in the R-rated film, No Hard Feelings, alongside Andrew Barth Feldman.