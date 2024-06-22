 
Taylor Swift breaks tradition with first-ever photo featuring Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift shared a selfie with Travis Kelce, marking the first time she has posted with any of her boyfriends

June 22, 2024

Taylor Swift surprised fans and followers as she makes her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce Instagram official.

Swift has seemingly broken her tradition of keeping her personal life under wraps by sharing a selfie with Kelce, marking the first time she has posted with any of her boyfriends.

On Saturday, the Lover hitmaker posted a selfie on her Instagram account featuring herself, Kelce, and none other than Prince William and his eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @princeandprincessofwales," the singer wrote in caption.

The image was captured at Swift's Eras Tour show in London, where Prince William, along with kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George, seemed to enjoy the company of the Love Story singer and Kelce. 

Fans and followers reacted to Kelce making his appearance on Swift's Instagram, with one user on X writing, "Travis Kelce makes his first official appearance on Taylor Swift's Instagram in his first year in the Swiftie world. Nothing more and nothing less than with the future king of the United Kingdom and the queen of the music industry."

However, another keen-eyed Swiftie noted that Kelce liked several of Swift's Instagram posts just a few hours later, stating, "Travis Kelce has just liked multiple posts of Taylor Swift on Instagram."

