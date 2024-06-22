Photo: Austin Butler shares candid details about late mother

Austin Butler, who played the main antagonist in Dune: Part Two, shared a heartfelt tribute to late mother.

The Elvis hitmaker recently sat down for a chat with Adelaide Now and weighed in on losing his mother at an early age.

The 32-year-old actor started the discussion, “If I describe her, she was a person who was just so kind to everybody that she came in contact with.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Austin’s mother lost her life after battling cancer in September 2014. At that time, the American actor was just 23-year-old.

Austin then continued to open up that he “hopes to be even just a little bit like her in that way” with each passing day.

“If you came into contact with her... your day was a little bit better,” the doting son reflected on his mother’s bright personality.

He also referred to his father before claiming that his mother “was such a bright light and so I think there's a lot of things that I learned from her that I admire so much,” explaining, “And my dad's the same way, he's just always kind.'

“I just have to credit my parents you know, my mum was my best friend,” he confessed before signing off from the chat.