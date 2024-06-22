 
Geo News

Austin Butler shares candid details about late mother

Austin Butler's mother met her demise in 2014, when the actor was still in his twenties

By
Web Desk

June 22, 2024

Photo: Austin Butler shares candid details about late mother

Austin Butler, who played the main antagonist in Dune: Part Two, shared a heartfelt tribute to late mother.

The Elvis hitmaker recently sat down for a chat with Adelaide Now and weighed in on losing his mother at an early age.

The 32-year-old actor started the discussion, “If I describe her, she was a person who was just so kind to everybody that she came in contact with.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Austin’s mother lost her life after battling cancer in September 2014. At that time, the American actor was just 23-year-old.

Austin then continued to open up that he “hopes to be even just a little bit like her in that way” with each passing day.

“If you came into contact with her... your day was a little bit better,” the doting son reflected on his mother’s bright personality.

He also referred to his father before claiming that his mother “was such a bright light and so I think there's a lot of things that I learned from her that I admire so much,” explaining, “And my dad's the same way, he's just always kind.'

“I just have to credit my parents you know, my mum was my best friend,” he confessed before signing off from the chat. 

Greg Kinnear claims he can do THIS better than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Greg Kinnear claims he can do THIS better than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Camila Cabello embraces her 'sensual' side with new song 'Chanel No. 5'
Camila Cabello embraces her 'sensual' side with new song 'Chanel No. 5'
Kevin Costner 'feeling sorry for himself' after facing criticism: Source
Kevin Costner 'feeling sorry for himself' after facing criticism: Source
Taylor Swift breaks tradition with first-ever photo featuring Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift breaks tradition with first-ever photo featuring Travis Kelce
G-Eazy details struggles and hardships in new album, 'Freak Show'
G-Eazy details struggles and hardships in new album, 'Freak Show'
Norman Reedus kept THIS 'Bikeriders' souvenir just for his daughter
Norman Reedus kept THIS 'Bikeriders' souvenir just for his daughter
Jennifer Lopez takes solo trip to 'reflect on marriage' with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez takes solo trip to 'reflect on marriage' with Ben Affleck
Paris Hilton hypes up release of her latest song, 'I'm Free'
Paris Hilton hypes up release of her latest song, 'I'm Free'
'Killers of the Flower Moon' star Lily Gladstone reflects on Oscars snub
'Killers of the Flower Moon' star Lily Gladstone reflects on Oscars snub
Willie Nelson skips Outlaw Fest appearance as 'doctor's orders' to rest
Willie Nelson skips Outlaw Fest appearance as 'doctor's orders' to rest
Jennifer Lawrence leads & produces new murder mystery 'The Wives'
Jennifer Lawrence leads & produces new murder mystery 'The Wives'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce exchange loving gesture at London 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce exchange loving gesture at London 'Eras Tour' show