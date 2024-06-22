 
Kevin Costner 'feeling sorry for himself' after facing criticism: Source

Kevin Costner recently claimed that he will not let life 'harden' his heart, but an insider shared new details

June 22, 2024

Kevin Costner, the American actor and filmmaker, has reportedly grown sour over time.

As per a new report of Life & Style, the Yellowstone hitmaker has been handling the criticism he received after the release of new project Horizon: An American Saga, for which he also received a standing ovation during 2024’s Cannes Film Festival.

A tipster recently dished to the outlet, “He complains about working hard and wanting to carve out time off, but he doesn’t do it, and the tired beat just goes on.”

Despite receiving Cannes honour, the movie has reportedly fallen victim to severe criticism and Kevin is “feeling sorry for himself and letting the world know and licking his wounds after the savage reviews to his movie Horizon’s opening,” the insider continued.

Spilling the beans on changing nature of Kevin, the source revealed, “he’s no fun anymore, the joy and the spring has gone out of step.”

“He’s putting on this bravado and coming up with all these excuses why Hollywood is not on his side but he’s becoming misery guts to everyone, and the pity party just never ends,” they claimed before resigning from the chat. 

