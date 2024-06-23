Eva Longoria recalls how she 'danced all night' at Victoria Beckham's birthday bash

Eva Longoria just reminisced the rather fun night she had at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday bash in London.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, she stated, “I danced all night and I was sore the next day. I was like, ‘Oh my god.'"

The 49-year-old also revealed how all members of the Spice Girls were at the party, and sang their 1996 hit song Mama, “They all got up and sang their songs.”

Longoria is also the godmother to Harper, Victoria’s daughter that she shares with spouse David Beckham, and is an actor and executive producer for the upcoming comedy-drama series Land of Women that airs June 26 on Apple TV+.

She also shared with PEOPLE some of her “last things” for One Last Thing such as the last time having cried being the time when she watched the movie Coco, her last obsession having been paddle tennis, the last thing she took from a set having been a bag of vintage Cheetos from the set of Flamin’ Hot, and her last perfect day off having been in Spain with her son.

“I think we walked for six hours, and we went to the candy store. It was like Willy Wonka. Like, a high heel, but it was chocolate,” Eva Longoria recalled.