 
Geo News

Jonathan Majors takes new step in entering Hollywood?

Jonathan Majors was given a laurel at a recent award show after being roped in for a movie

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Jonathan Majors takes new step in entering Hollywood?

In what could be considered a good omen for Jonathan Majors, he was recently given the Perseverance Award at Hollywood Unlocked's Impact Awards.

In what was a surprise to some, the award comes on the heels of the Marvel star tapped to a revenge thriller Merciless after Hollywood shunned him for his domestic assault conviction against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Filled with emotions, Jonathan said onstage, "Perseverance means what?" adding, "Perseverance means persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay. And the God I serve has put me in a position where I've had to embody that word more than I wished or wanted."

"We live in a world where men, Black men in particular, are propped up as either superheroes or supervillains. But I've come to realize, me, personally, I ain't none of that. … I'm just that guy whose faith has been tested. It has been strengthened by this testimony."

He continued, "There will be moments in your life where things get dark, and I mean really dark. … I've seen that darkness in myself," noting, "I've sat in that pitch black and what I've learned is that when you catch a glimpse of light, you run as hard and as fast as you can towards it. And I will never take that light for granted again."

In what was a surprise to some, the award comes on the heels of the Marvel star tapped to a revenge thriller Merciless after Hollywood shunned him for his domestic assault conviction against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Filled with emotions, Jonathan said onstage, "Perseverance means what?" adding, "Perseverance means persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay. And the God I serve has put me in a position where I've had to embody that word more than I wished or wanted."

"We live in a world where men, Black men in particular, are propped up as either superheroes or supervillains. But I've come to realize, me, personally, I ain't none of that. … I'm just that guy whose faith has been tested. It has been strengthened by this testimony."

He continued, "There will be moments in your life where things get dark, and I mean really dark. … I've seen that darkness in myself," noting, "I've sat in that pitch black and what I've learned is that when you catch a glimpse of light, you run as hard and as fast as you can towards it. And I will never take that light for granted again."

Eva Longoria recalls how she 'danced all night' at Victoria Beckham's birthday bash
Eva Longoria recalls how she 'danced all night' at Victoria Beckham's birthday bash
Ice Spice drops latest song from awaited album 'Y2K'
Ice Spice drops latest song from awaited album 'Y2K'
Jenna Dewan enters 'cuddle heaven' with newborn daughter, Rhiannon
Jenna Dewan enters 'cuddle heaven' with newborn daughter, Rhiannon
Greg Kinnear claims he can do THIS better than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Greg Kinnear claims he can do THIS better than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Camila Cabello embraces her 'sensual' side with new song 'Chanel No. 5'
Camila Cabello embraces her 'sensual' side with new song 'Chanel No. 5'
Kevin Costner 'feeling sorry for himself' after facing criticism: Source
Kevin Costner 'feeling sorry for himself' after facing criticism: Source
Taylor Swift breaks tradition with first-ever photo featuring Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift breaks tradition with first-ever photo featuring Travis Kelce
G-Eazy details struggles and hardships in new album, 'Freak Show'
G-Eazy details struggles and hardships in new album, 'Freak Show'
Austin Butler shares candid details about late mother
Austin Butler shares candid details about late mother
Norman Reedus kept THIS 'Bikeriders' souvenir just for his daughter
Norman Reedus kept THIS 'Bikeriders' souvenir just for his daughter
Jennifer Lopez takes solo trip to 'reflect on marriage' with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez takes solo trip to 'reflect on marriage' with Ben Affleck
Paris Hilton hypes up release of her latest song, 'I'm Free'
Paris Hilton hypes up release of her latest song, 'I'm Free'