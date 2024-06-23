Jonathan Majors takes new step in entering Hollywood?

In what could be considered a good omen for Jonathan Majors, he was recently given the Perseverance Award at Hollywood Unlocked's Impact Awards.



In what was a surprise to some, the award comes on the heels of the Marvel star tapped to a revenge thriller Merciless after Hollywood shunned him for his domestic assault conviction against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Filled with emotions, Jonathan said onstage, "Perseverance means what?" adding, "Perseverance means persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay. And the God I serve has put me in a position where I've had to embody that word more than I wished or wanted."

"We live in a world where men, Black men in particular, are propped up as either superheroes or supervillains. But I've come to realize, me, personally, I ain't none of that. … I'm just that guy whose faith has been tested. It has been strengthened by this testimony."

He continued, "There will be moments in your life where things get dark, and I mean really dark. … I've seen that darkness in myself," noting, "I've sat in that pitch black and what I've learned is that when you catch a glimpse of light, you run as hard and as fast as you can towards it. And I will never take that light for granted again."

In what was a surprise to some, the award comes on the heels of the Marvel star tapped to a revenge thriller Merciless after Hollywood shunned him for his domestic assault conviction against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Filled with emotions, Jonathan said onstage, "Perseverance means what?" adding, "Perseverance means persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay. And the God I serve has put me in a position where I've had to embody that word more than I wished or wanted."

"We live in a world where men, Black men in particular, are propped up as either superheroes or supervillains. But I've come to realize, me, personally, I ain't none of that. … I'm just that guy whose faith has been tested. It has been strengthened by this testimony."

He continued, "There will be moments in your life where things get dark, and I mean really dark. … I've seen that darkness in myself," noting, "I've sat in that pitch black and what I've learned is that when you catch a glimpse of light, you run as hard and as fast as you can towards it. And I will never take that light for granted again."