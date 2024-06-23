 
Jennifer Garner shirt explains role in Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage

Jennifer Garner's new t-shirt in public sheds light on her part in settling Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage woes

June 23, 2024

'Super Woman' was blazed on a t-shirt of Jennifer Garner, who was reported actively working to solve Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage woes.

Her outfit rightly explains her role in bridging the gap between her ex-husband's marriage to the pop icon, which was lately reportedly at the brink of an end.

In a relaxed manner, the actress was snapped with white trousers, a black bag and a pair of tan sandals in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Jennifer has lately been spending more time with Ben amid his issues with J.Lo, according to multiple reports.

However, these reconciliation efforts require extra time and attention, and the 52-year-old boyfriend, John Miller, was reportedly not thrilled that she has been given this much to her ex.

"John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but it isn't his girlfriend's responsibility to play babysitter to him," the insiders told Daily Mail.

"That is for Ben to figure out on his own and for his wife to handle. It isn't Jen's responsibility, and he has told her this."

