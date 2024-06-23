Portugal vs Turkey: Cristiano Ronaldo angry after chaos at Euro 2024 match

Pitch invaders disrupt Portugal vs Turkey match. — X/@Dileepfeeds/@ertemsener/File

The Portugal vs Turkey Euros 2024 match was met with many hindrances as several fans dashed on to the pitch to take selfies with football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Potentially inspired by the first invader who was met with a warm smile from Ronaldo, several others did the same, which visibly annoyed the Portuguese captain.

The Al Nassr player happily posed for a picture with the first young pitch invader who got onto the field in the 69th minute. The young fan was then chased off from the field and eventually caught by the staff.

Around 15 minutes later, a man tried doing the same but was met with an irritable reaction from the legend. The former Manchester United star turned his back to the fan who tried to put his arm around him.

Later, a third man invaded the pitch and ran towards Ronaldo, followed by two others who were tackled to the ground and stopped.



In a post-match interview, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez called the interruptions a “concern” and said: "We all love a fan that recognises the big stars and the big icons in their minds. But I don't think that should happen on a football pitch."

Portugal defeated Turkey by 3-0, strengthening their position at the top of the group.

They will now face Georgia on Wednesday at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen.