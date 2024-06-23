 
Amanda Abbington struggling for safety after receiving horrendous messages?

Amanda Abbington accused co-star Giovanni Pernice of 'nasty bullying'

June 23, 2024

Amanda Abbington is reportedly left scared to death after receiving bullying comments from fans of Giovanni Pernice.

As per an insider privy to The Sun, “She has been worried about leaving the house to do simple errands like walking the dog or picking up groceries.”

“At one point she was struggling to field the hundreds of messages from Giovanni supporters saying nasty things and threatening her safety,” the source added

They went on to claim that the bullying “was awful to cope with,” noting, “the sheer volume was horrendous and the content was unspeakable and incredibly threatening.”

Wrapping up the discussion, they claimed, “the police have taken the messages seriously,” and now the claims are under proper investigation.

This comes after the actress told Daily Mail about her Strictly Come Dancing partner, Giovanni, who was accused of “threatening and abusive behaviour” by several contestants, “I asked for them to be recorded, it was me.”

“Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us, a group of us,” she insisted. 

