 
Geo News

Sharon Stone reveals 'secret name' for fame

Sharon Stone explained the disadvantage of fame while receiving new honour

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Photo: Sharon Stone reveals 'secret name' for fame

Sharon Stone got candid about her quick rise to fame in the 1980's. 

Recently, Sharon Stone attended the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, where she was conferred with the Icon Award.

While accepting this new accolade, the actress reflected on her decades long career as a Hollywood actress and shared her early struggles with fame.

The Casino veteran started her monologue by recalling, "I became so famous so fast.”

She went on to claim, ‘I became so famous in a way that people wanted to diminish me for my accomplishment," adding, "They didn't want to give it to me because I was a woman who took a position of power, and then I decided to use fame in a way that I felt had meaning and value."

The 66-year-old sensation then urged the need to use fame and power to make this world a better place.

"And I feel that if you don't use your fame in an effort to help change the world into a better place, that it's a wasted thing," Sharon declared.

"I call my fame Barney, the purple elephant,” she continued and admitted a huge downside to popularity.

Explaining this disadvantage, Sharon continued, “Sometimes I don't want to go out because I have to take Barney with me, and it can be embarrassing for other people and uncomfortable for me, and make it hard for me to have normal relationships with people in the world," after which she concluded her acceptance speech. 

