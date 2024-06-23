Photo: 'Heartbroken' Jon Bon Jovi confesses missing Richie Sambora

The Bon Jovi founding members reportedly still miss the band’s lead guitarist, Richie Sambora.

In a new chat with Record Collector magazine, the Bon Jovi frontman said, “It’s heartbreaking that Richie left and that he did it in that way.

Recalling Richie’s shocking departure, Jon Bon Jovi added, “We were shocked. I miss him personally and creatively, in the studio and as an integral part of the band onstage.”

“But if you don’t show up for work, your boss is going to say, ‘What the f***? Get help. And if you don’t want to get help…” he continued.

Reflecting on the 2013’s incident, Jon addressed, “It’s 11 years now. David and Tico have seen Richie once and I’ve seen him twice. It’s not like we haven’t tried.”

David Bryan also said of his former bandmate, “Richie is a brother and we love him. It’s up to Richie.”

He explained that whenever Richie plans to return to his band, they will welcome him wholeheartedly and without a second thought.

“We never shut the door on him, he just never came back to work. Anything is possible,” David said before moving to another topic.