 
Geo News

'Heartbroken' Jon Bon Jovi confesses missing Richie Sambora

Richie Sambora left 'Bon Jovi' in 2013 without telling the reason to his bandmates

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Photo: 'Heartbroken' Jon Bon Jovi confesses missing Richie Sambora

The Bon Jovi founding members reportedly still miss the band’s lead guitarist, Richie Sambora.

In a new chat with Record Collector magazine, the Bon Jovi frontman said, “It’s heartbreaking that Richie left and that he did it in that way.

Recalling Richie’s shocking departure, Jon Bon Jovi added, “We were shocked. I miss him personally and creatively, in the studio and as an integral part of the band onstage.”

“But if you don’t show up for work, your boss is going to say, ‘What the f***? Get help. And if you don’t want to get help…” he continued. 

Reflecting on the 2013’s incident, Jon addressed, “It’s 11 years now. David and Tico have seen Richie once and I’ve seen him twice. It’s not like we haven’t tried.”

David Bryan also said of his former bandmate, “Richie is a brother and we love him. It’s up to Richie.”

He explained that whenever Richie plans to return to his band, they will welcome him wholeheartedly and without a second thought.

“We never shut the door on him, he just never came back to work. Anything is possible,” David said before moving to another topic. 

Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert 'cant stand the sight of each other': Source
Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert 'cant stand the sight of each other': Source
Kylie Minogue to 'relive fond memories' in autobiography: Report
Kylie Minogue to 'relive fond memories' in autobiography: Report
Simone Ashley gets major development in music career
Simone Ashley gets major development in music career
Sharon Stone reveals 'secret name' for fame
Sharon Stone reveals 'secret name' for fame
Amanda Abbington struggling for safety after receiving horrendous messages?
Amanda Abbington struggling for safety after receiving horrendous messages?
Jennifer Garner shirt explains role in Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage
Jennifer Garner shirt explains role in Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage
Tom Cruise shuns daughter's big day for Taylor Swift's concert
Tom Cruise shuns daughter's big day for Taylor Swift's concert
Beyoncé reflects on chasing hits & high sales in past
Beyoncé reflects on chasing hits & high sales in past
Jonathan Majors takes new step in entering Hollywood?
Jonathan Majors takes new step in entering Hollywood?
Eva Longoria recalls how she 'danced all night' at Victoria Beckham's birthday bash
Eva Longoria recalls how she 'danced all night' at Victoria Beckham's birthday bash
Ice Spice drops latest song from awaited album 'Y2K'
Ice Spice drops latest song from awaited album 'Y2K'
Jenna Dewan enters 'cuddle heaven' with newborn daughter, Rhiannon
Jenna Dewan enters 'cuddle heaven' with newborn daughter, Rhiannon