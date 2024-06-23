 
Margot Robbie's new business is 'easier' than film making: Deets here

Margot Robbie has entered a business market very different from movie making

June 23, 2024

Margot Robbie was the talk of the town last year when her movie Barbie came out, but now she has a totally different business venture kicking off.

Margot has chosen to enter the lucrative gin market with her own brand, named Papa Salt, which she founded with her husband and some friends. The I, Tonya star says the gin business is much more predictable and easy to handle than movies.

“Movies are a crazy business where you are selling something that isn’t tangible, it’s an idea. You have no idea how much it’s going to make, who’s going to see it, if they’ll see it or how it will be received,” she explained to The Times of London.

“This feels a lot more straightforward, it’s easier to predict things. You can lay this out on a spreadsheet in a way that you can’t lay out a movie idea,” she noted.

Margot noted that she had her fears about entering the drink business where so many Hollywood names have already made it big, like Brad Pitt and George Clooney. However, she noted that drinks are a passion of hers and her husband’s as well, saying, “Our passions are movies and drinks, and now we’ve ticked them both.”

