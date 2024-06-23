 
Geo News

Tom Cruise hits Taylor Swift's Eras Tour after missing daughter's big day

Tom Cruise and daughter Suri loud and clear about their disassociation

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Tom Cruise made a trip to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in London hours after skipping his daughter's graduation in New York City.

Cruise, 61, sat among A-list attendees including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Hugh Grant and Barbie director Greta Gerwig for Swift's second of three sold-out performances on Saturday night.

The Top Gun star was all smiles at Wembley Stadium as he exchanged friendship bracelets with fans and danced on Shake It Off with his famous peers in the VIP tent.

Meanwhile, Suri reached hand-in-hand with her mother Katie Holmes to her high school graduation. Holme, 45, was photographed in light yellow pleated pants and matching collared shirt while her 18-year-old daughter shone in a white dress and red graduation gown at LaGuardia High School on Friday.

The mother-daughter duo also posed for photos outside a brick building before heading into the United Palace Theatre, located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.

Suri also dropped her father's last name in her school’s official graduation pamphlet and opted for her first and middle names, Suri Noelle, after not having seen her father since 2012.

The Mission: Impossible star has been estranged from Suri since 2012 following his divorce from Holmes.

Cruise confirmed in a 2012 deposition that Holmes divorced him 'in part to protect Suri from Scientology.' She never married again. 

As per their divorce agreement, Cruise, who has an estimated $600 million fortune, agreed to pay Holmes $400,000 a year until Suri turns 18 as well as future 'medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs.'

Taylor Swift hits back at critics who talk badly about her
Taylor Swift hits back at critics who talk badly about her
Kevin Costner reveals real reason behind 'Yellowstone' exit
Kevin Costner reveals real reason behind 'Yellowstone' exit
Julie Chrisley to be resentenced for bank fraud and tax evasion
Julie Chrisley to be resentenced for bank fraud and tax evasion
Jennifer Lopez ‘distraught' as she fails to convince Ben Affleck against divorce
Jennifer Lopez ‘distraught' as she fails to convince Ben Affleck against divorce
Inside Jennifer Garner's role in Ben Affleck's 'imminent' divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Inside Jennifer Garner's role in Ben Affleck's 'imminent' divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Marvel, DC stars crossover on cards amid Pom Klementieff ship switching
Marvel, DC stars crossover on cards amid Pom Klementieff ship switching
Emma Stone says Yorgos Lanthimos opinions remain unchangeable
Emma Stone says Yorgos Lanthimos opinions remain unchangeable
Margot Robbie's husband reveals only thing they would argue over
Margot Robbie's husband reveals only thing they would argue over
Karma strikes Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears mistreatment?
Karma strikes Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears mistreatment?
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher become attention centre at 'Eras Tour'
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher become attention centre at 'Eras Tour'
Camila Cabello hypes up upcoming album 'C, XOXO' ahead of release
Camila Cabello hypes up upcoming album 'C, XOXO' ahead of release
Taylor Swift's mom reacts sweetly at 'Eras Tour' to THIS song
Taylor Swift's mom reacts sweetly at 'Eras Tour' to THIS song