Tom Cruise hits Taylor Swift's Eras Tour after missing daughter's big day

Tom Cruise made a trip to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in London hours after skipping his daughter's graduation in New York City.



Cruise, 61, sat among A-list attendees including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Hugh Grant and Barbie director Greta Gerwig for Swift's second of three sold-out performances on Saturday night.

The Top Gun star was all smiles at Wembley Stadium as he exchanged friendship bracelets with fans and danced on Shake It Off with his famous peers in the VIP tent.

Meanwhile, Suri reached hand-in-hand with her mother Katie Holmes to her high school graduation. Holme, 45, was photographed in light yellow pleated pants and matching collared shirt while her 18-year-old daughter shone in a white dress and red graduation gown at LaGuardia High School on Friday.

The mother-daughter duo also posed for photos outside a brick building before heading into the United Palace Theatre, located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.

Suri also dropped her father's last name in her school’s official graduation pamphlet and opted for her first and middle names, Suri Noelle, after not having seen her father since 2012.

The Mission: Impossible star has been estranged from Suri since 2012 following his divorce from Holmes.

Cruise confirmed in a 2012 deposition that Holmes divorced him 'in part to protect Suri from Scientology.' She never married again.

As per their divorce agreement, Cruise, who has an estimated $600 million fortune, agreed to pay Holmes $400,000 a year until Suri turns 18 as well as future 'medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs.'