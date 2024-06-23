Jennifer Lopez seeks privacy amid divorce rumours, Ben Affleck unfazed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly struggling to keep their marriage on track amid divorce rumours.

As per US Weekly report, the sources close to Lopez and Affleck revealed that they are having difficulty aligning on various aspects of their lives, leading to increased tension.

The source shared that the Atlas actress, currently on her solo trip to Italy, is very upset, stating, "Jennifer is distraught."

"She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it. But Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention. He’s been through this before and it doesn’t faze him," they added.

Insiders also shared that in these tough times, Affleck has turned to his lifelong friend Matt Damon for support.

"Ben’s been leaning on Matt a lot lately when it comes to everything he’s going through with Jennifer... Matt knows there isn’t much he can do aside from listening and just being there for Ben. He’ll always support his friend no matter what," the source stated.