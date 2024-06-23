Taylor Swift invites 'influential' Hayley Williams to perform at 'Eras Tour'

 
Geo News

Taylor Swift held her second concert of the London 'Eras Tour' stop on June 22, 2024 at Wembley Stadium

June 23, 2024

Taylor Swift just surprised her fans with a special appearance during her second night of the Eras Tour in London.

On June 22, 2024, the Lover crooner delighted the spectators of Wembley Stadium by bringing out Paramore’s Hayley Williams on stage to perform their Speak Now vault track, Castles Crumbling.

According to fan recorded videos uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, the 34-year-old artist can be seen seated at a piano with her longtime pal as the two performed an acoustic version of the ballad as a surprise segment.

Before Williams the Blank Space singer on stage, Swift teased her audience about the surprise guest.

“In the process of re-recording, I was really trying to reach out to artists that I'm such a fan of, or in the case of one of the albums, specifically on Speak Now, I reached out to artists who have been so influential in my music, in my writing, who I looked up to,” Swift said.

She continued, “I asked an artist who I was such a huge fan of to be on one of the songs, and she said yes. London, we are so lucky because when I asked Hayley Williams to come to this show, she said yes.”

