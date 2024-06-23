Kim Kardashian gets unexpected marriage proposal at Summerfest concert

Kim Kardashian received an unexpected proposal from a fan during the concert.

During the Summerfest event on Saturday, Kim, who reportedly broke up with Odell Beckham Jr. just three moths ago, got a proposal from a fan.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the reality TV star shared glimpses from the concert, including the video clip of memorable proposal.

In the clip, a fan can be seen boldly holding up his phone with a message asking, "Kim K will u marry me?" in hopes of catching Kim's attention.

Notably, another fan also wrote a special message for Kim, supporting her SKIMS business.

"skims skims skims," the message read.

Kim also shared glimpses as she enjoyed the music of headliner SZA alongside her friend Tracy Romulus.

The mother of four kids, whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, looked stunning in a long black dress with a bandeau neckline, complemented by chic black boots and her signature long black hair styled in a middle part.