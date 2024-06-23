 
Jeff Nichols, Michael Shannon clash over emotional 'The Bikeriders' scene

Michael Shannon surprised director Jeff Nichols with his delivery of 'The Bikeriders' monologue

June 23, 2024

In the latest film The Bikeriders, Michael Shannon's portrayal of the eccentric biker Zipco has sparked contrasting reactions between him and director Jeff Nichols.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nicholas revealed that one standout scene finds Zipco humourously recounting his failed attempt to enlist in the Vietnam War, only to be deemed unfit for service after failing psychological tests.

The director, aiming for a blend of humour, was surprised when the actor approached the monologue with a more serious tone.

"And right before we filmed it, Mike comes up to me — because we usually don't talk before he does whatever it is he's going to do — and he's like, 'You think this is pretty funny, don't you?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, it is kind of funny.' And he's like, 'I don't think it's funny at all," Nicholas told the outlet.

Nicholas expressed his shock on the way Shannon delivered the monologue, saying, "It's a bait-and-switch, really, because he gets you laughing, and then he stings you with it, And I did not see that coming."

On the other hand, Jodie Comer, also part of the ensemble, praised Shannon's ability to infuse vulnerability into Zipco's character, while co-star Austin Butler echoed admiration for Shannon's on-set presence.

