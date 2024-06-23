Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce exchange friendship bracelet with fan at 'Eras Tour'

Jason and Kylie Kelce just had another date at Taylor Swift’s sensational Eras Tour show in London.

On Saturday, June 22, the Philadelphia Eagles’ former player and his wife made their second appearance at the wildly successful world tour as Swift performed her second show at Wembley Stadium.

The 36-year-old athlete and his 32-year-old partner were first spotted checking in at security ahead of the show.

Jason wore a white and yellow coloured button down while Kylie rocked a casual all-black attire with the couple wearing tons of friendship bracelets, a tradition at the Eras Tour and a reference from one of Swift’s songs, You’re On Your Own Kid.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

Another picture of the couple, that is making rounds on social media is a selfie take by a Swiftie with the 34-year-old artist’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s family.

"Um hello @JasonKelce & Kylie!?" the fan captioned her post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Thanks for the friendship bracelet!!" they added, implying that they might have swapped friendship bracelets with Jason and Kylie.

The two previously made their first public appearance at the tour on Friday, June 21, London.