Justin Timberlake honors 'fellowship and love' of fans at latest concert

Justin Timberlake just expressed his gratitude to his fans who attended his concerts after his recent arrest.

The Bye Bye Bye crooner took the stage of his latest Forget Tomorrow World Tour show on Saturday, June 22, 2024 and thanked his audience for making his life "so special," days after his DWI arrest in the Hamptons.

Recognizing both his new and long-time fans, Timberlake honoured the "fellowship and the love of what is almost three decades together."

The Grammy winning artist’s heartfelt words for his fanbase come almost five days after his arrest in Sag Harbor, for driving intoxicated or impaired.

"This [tour] is just something that keeps watching over me, more so on this tour than any other," the 43-year-old singer said of his 22 shows as of yet.

He continued, "And that's that mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together. So many of you come up to me and say, 'I grew up with you, man.'"

"... I want each and every one of you to know I've grown up with you," the Selfish hit-maker further added.