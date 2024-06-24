 
Camila Cabello hypes up upcoming album 'C, XOXO' ahead of release

Camila Cabello is expected to release her fourth studio album, 'C, XOXO' on June 28, 2024

June 24, 2024

Camila Cabello just hyped up her upcoming and fourth studio album, C, XOXO by describing “the world” behind her project.

In her latest Instagram post, the Havana singer uploaded a rather sultry picture of herself with a lengthy caption about her album as it nears its release.

C, XOXO / is a side of me that i like living in,” she kicked off her caption.

C, XOXO is pink and blue ski masks, never being without lip gloss, coming alive during blue hour, long nails and eyeliner sharp enough to kill a man, crying with your makeup on and texting pics to your friends,” the 27-year-old singer added.

“it has given me confidence and cockiness and wabisabiness in a world where we all need it / this one is for the baddies, for the dreamgirls, for my recovering lovergirls,” the Worth It crooner wrote.

“i love living in the world of C, XOXO / meet you there soon,” Camila Cabello concluded as she reminded her fans that C, XOXO, is about to be shared with the world on June 28, 2024.

