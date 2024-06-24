 
Geo News

Margot Robbie's husband reveals only thing they would argue over

Tom Ackerley reveals the matter he argues with Margot Robbie, and this has nothing to do with anything serious

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are in so much love that they do not even argue except for one thing: whose country has the best snacks?

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the Suicide Squad actress's husband said the only argument of them was over "whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better" — pointing to the snacks of their respective countries as the Oscar-nominated is from Australia and her better half is from England.

The duo have been married for seven years, and following this, the film producer sheds light on their strong brand, revealing they spend "24 hours a day" together.

"It's seamless," he said when asked about balancing work and fun. We don't have a toggle on, toggle off. It's all become one thing."

Elsewhere in the interview, Margot promoted her new gin brand, Papa Salt, by giving an example of the movie business: "You have no idea how much it's going to make, who's going to see it, if they'll see it, or how it will be received." 

She continued, "This feels a lot more straightforward, it's easier to predict things. You can lay this out on a spreadsheet in a way that you can't lay out a movie idea."

