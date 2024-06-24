Kylian Mbappe can't wait to play against Poland despite nose injury

France's Kylian Mbappe wears a protective mask while training for ongoing Euro 2024 at Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig, Germany on June 20, 2024. — Reuters

Kylian Mbappe’s club and country teammate recently confirmed that the former Paris Saint-Germain star is determined to take the field for France's final Euro 2024 group stage match against Poland on Tuesday.

According to Euro Sport, the 24-year-old French football star and Real Madrid midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, told media that his 25-year-old teammate is "really eager" to play against Poland despite the nose injury he suffered during France's opener against Austria.

"I think everyone knows he [Mbappe] is really eager to play in the next match," Tchouameni told media. "As for the mask, I think he is starting to get used to it. Of course he would rather not wear it but I think if you ask the doctor he would say there is no choice.

"But that won't change anything for him. We know that when he is on the field he will bring a lot to the team."

Following the injury, Mbappe didn’t feature in the draw against the Netherlands but he participated in a practice match against Paderborn's under-21 side on Saturday.

He wore his much talked-about mask and scored twice, Euro Sport reported.

Tchouameni replaced Mbappe in Didier Deschamps' starting line-up for the Netherlands clash having missed the Austria game with injury.

Ahead of the final round of Group D matches, which will see a three-way battle for qualification with Poland already eliminated, Tchouameni said: "Some people want to win and do so by playing well, and others just want to win.

"Personally I just want to win, whether we play well or not. The most important thing is winning and getting three points because I think at the end of our careers what we will remember is what we have won, not how we played."