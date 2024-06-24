 
Geo News

Kylian Mbappe can't wait to play against Poland despite nose injury

French football star's teammate reveals he is "really eager" to play in France's final Euro 2024 group match

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

France's Kylian Mbappe wears a protective mask while training for ongoing Euro 2024 at Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig, Germany on June 20, 2024. — Reuters

Kylian Mbappe’s club and country teammate recently confirmed that the former Paris Saint-Germain star is determined to take the field for France's final Euro 2024 group stage match against Poland on Tuesday.

According to Euro Sport, the 24-year-old French football star and Real Madrid midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, told media that his 25-year-old teammate is "really eager" to play against Poland despite the nose injury he suffered during France's opener against Austria.

"I think everyone knows he [Mbappe] is really eager to play in the next match," Tchouameni told media. "As for the mask, I think he is starting to get used to it. Of course he would rather not wear it but I think if you ask the doctor he would say there is no choice.

"But that won't change anything for him. We know that when he is on the field he will bring a lot to the team."

Following the injury, Mbappe didn’t feature in the draw against the Netherlands but he participated in a practice match against Paderborn's under-21 side on Saturday.

He wore his much talked-about mask and scored twice, Euro Sport reported.

Tchouameni replaced Mbappe in Didier Deschamps' starting line-up for the Netherlands clash having missed the Austria game with injury.

Ahead of the final round of Group D matches, which will see a three-way battle for qualification with Poland already eliminated, Tchouameni said: "Some people want to win and do so by playing well, and others just want to win.

"Personally I just want to win, whether we play well or not. The most important thing is winning and getting three points because I think at the end of our careers what we will remember is what we have won, not how we played."

How much PCB pays Pakistani players?
How much PCB pays Pakistani players?
T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa create record after beating West Indies
T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa create record after beating West Indies
PCB conditions inclusion in national squad to domestic cricket participation
PCB conditions inclusion in national squad to domestic cricket participation
South Africa seal T20 World Cup semi-final berth after 3-wicket win over West Indies
South Africa seal T20 World Cup semi-final berth after 3-wicket win over West Indies
Usman Khawaja lauds Afghanistan but regrets he 'can't see' them play in Australia
Usman Khawaja lauds Afghanistan but regrets he 'can't see' them play in Australia
Super 8: England seal dominating victory over US to qualify for semi-finals
Super 8: England seal dominating victory over US to qualify for semi-finals
Donkey cart race held in Karachi to revive traditional sports
Donkey cart race held in Karachi to revive traditional sports
Lando Norris beats Verstappen in thrilling Spanish Grand Prix race
Lando Norris beats Verstappen in thrilling Spanish Grand Prix race
Cristiano Ronaldo clinches another record at Euro 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo clinches another record at Euro 2024
Cricketers may 'refuse central contracts' in case of demotion
Cricketers may 'refuse central contracts' in case of demotion
Portugal vs Turkey: Cristiano Ronaldo angry after chaos at Euro 2024 match
Portugal vs Turkey: Cristiano Ronaldo angry after chaos at Euro 2024 match
Azhar Mahmood announces taking legal action over 'false allegations'
Azhar Mahmood announces taking legal action over 'false allegations'