Jennifer Lopez ‘distraught' as she fails to convince Ben Affleck against divorce

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage on the rocks ahead of second wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘distraught’ as she is unable to convince her husband Ben Affleck to not file for divorce only two years after marriage.

A source close to the situation claimed that couple's differing perspectives on J.Lo's demanding career and lifestyle have caused tension.

However, Lopez is said to be trying really hard to make her marriage work as a fourth divorce, that too after two years of marriage, sounds like a nightmare to her.

The tipster told Us Weekly that it “has been really hard for her and she is trying to figure out her next act," but nothing seems to be working for her.

They added that Lopez and Affleck "can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option," and the singer-actor is not happy to see where her relationship is headed.

"Jennifer is distraught," the source added. "She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it. But Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention.”

“He’s been through this before and it doesn’t faze him,” the insider concluded. 

